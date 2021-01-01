Has NVIDIA (NVDA) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NVIDIA (NVDA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

NVIDIA is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 10.63% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NVDA has returned 121.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, NVIDIA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NVDA belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track NVDA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

