Has NVIDIA (NVDA) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has NVIDIA (NVDA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NVIDIA is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 6.99% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NVDA has moved about 13.06% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -4.04%. This shows that NVIDIA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, NVDA belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.04% so far this year, meaning that NVDA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on NVDA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.