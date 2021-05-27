Has Nutrien (NTR) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nutrien (NTR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Nutrien is one of 245 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved 17.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NTR has moved about 26.56% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 23.48% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Nutrien is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NTR belongs to the Fertilizers industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.49% this year, meaning that NTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NTR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

