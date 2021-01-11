Has Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nu Skin Enterprises is one of 183 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS's full-year earnings has moved 8.59% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NUS has returned about 2.86% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 0.13%. As we can see, Nu Skin Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NUS is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.58% so far this year, so NUS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on NUS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.