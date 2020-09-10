Has Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nu Skin Enterprises is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS's full-year earnings has moved 34.92% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NUS has gained about 21.42% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.91%. This means that Nu Skin Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, NUS is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 24.29% so far this year, so NUS is performing better in this area.

NUS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.