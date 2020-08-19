Has Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nu Skin Enterprises is one of 173 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS's full-year earnings has moved 36.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NUS has returned 15.13% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 4.83%. As we can see, Nu Skin Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NUS belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 24.94% so far this year, meaning that NUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track NUS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.