Has Novavax Stock Hit Bottom? Looking for the Silver Lining

Novavax (NVAX) shareholders had a no good, very bad day on Tuesday after, first, Reuters reported Monday night that the U.S. government is expanding funding to cover "a late-stage study in adolescents" receiving Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, but that, second, Novavax "has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines.

That bad news Tuesday appears to have overwhelmed the good news from Monday. Combined with negative sentiment on vaccine-makers arising from Pfizer's just-released warning that revenues from its Covid-19 vaccine business won't be as robust as expected, the sum total of all these developments sent Novavax's stock price into a 12% nosedive through close of trading Tuesday.

And yet, not everyone has lost faith in Novavax. B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated his support for Novavax stock, reminding investors that he still has a "buy" rating on the shares -- and a $315 price target that implies that Novavax shares could nearly quadruple in price over the course of the next 12 months. (See Mamtani's track record, click here)

"Addressing the hearsay first," Mamtani argues that worries that Novavax isn't delivering its NVX-CoV2373 vaccines as quickly as promised seem overblown. The government of Indonesia, for example, has received 9 million doses of Novavax's vaccine out of a promised 20 million -- far more than the 200,000 doses reported in the press. In Europe, "a total of 26 million doses are confirmed to have been allocated for shipping to the Netherlands." And in the U.K., "the recent U.K. MHRA approval bodes most favorably for NVAX... and importantly requires delivery of priority order of 16M and 60M doses within 10 days and 5 weeks, respectively following marketing authorization."

And contrary to the picture being painted in the press, argues Mamtani, Novavax is achieving "continued strong execution on global regulatory filings, notably the recent U.K. approval," which is "de-risking of the final review step in the U.S. EUA filing being actively reviewed by the FDA."

The analyst also isn't worried that demand for variant-specific vaccines (in particular, vaccines developed specifically to target the Omicron variant of Covid-19) will eclipse demand for Novavax's original recipe vaccine because "the case for urgency to updating COVID vaccines" is "weakening," in his view. Says Mamtani, only "the emergence of additional variants that could present a stronger case for pursuing variant-specific vaccine constructs," should be cause for concern for Novavax investors.

Additionally, Mamtani emphasizes that the positive news out of the U.S. -- " the Modification to the original U.S. government contract now includes a Ph. III efficacy study with respect to 2019n-CoV-301 in adolescents with a booster component" that was reported Monday evening -- is good news for Novavax. It indicates "positive readthrough" and an improved chance that the U.S. government will approve Novavax's vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. -- and event that Mamtani believes will take place sometime within Q1 2022 -- i.e. within the next seven or eight weeks.

Suffice it to say that if he's right about that, then there's a very significant catalyst to drive Novavax stock higher within the next couple of months. Whether it will be positive enough to erase the 70% decline in Novavax stock over the last 12 months, however, remains to be seen. (See NVAX stock forecast on TipRanks)

