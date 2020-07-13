Has Novavax (NVAX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Novavax (NVAX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Novavax is a member of our Medical group, which includes 904 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVAX's full-year earnings has moved 62.61% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NVAX has gained about 2,270.85% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.48%. This means that Novavax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, NVAX is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.24% so far this year, so NVAX is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on NVAX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

