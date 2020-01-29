Has Novavax (NVAX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Novavax (NVAX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Novavax is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVAX's full-year earnings has moved 3.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, NVAX has returned 80.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.30% on average. This means that Novavax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, NVAX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 386 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.39% this year, meaning that NVAX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track NVAX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

