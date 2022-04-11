Has Nordstrom (JWN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nordstrom (JWN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nordstrom is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 232 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nordstrom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JWN's full-year earnings has moved 64.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, JWN has moved about 21.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -10%. This means that Nordstrom is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kroger (KR). The stock is up 36.3% year-to-date.

For Kroger, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nordstrom belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 28.2% so far this year, meaning that JWN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kroger belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +11.5% year to date.

Nordstrom and Kroger could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.