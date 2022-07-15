Has Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Nordic American Tankers (NAT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nordic American Tankers is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 143 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Nordic American Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAT's full-year earnings has moved 31.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NAT has returned about 21.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 18.7%. This shows that Nordic American Tankers is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Scorpio Tankers (STNG). The stock has returned 165.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Scorpio Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14090%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nordic American Tankers is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.2% this year, meaning that NAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Scorpio Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Nordic American Tankers and Scorpio Tankers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

