Has NIKE (NKE) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. NIKE (NKE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NKE and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

NIKE is one of 237 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 17.79% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NKE has moved about 22.62% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3.23% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, NIKE is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NKE is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.52% so far this year, meaning that NKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to NKE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

