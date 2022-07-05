Has Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 290 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nexstar Broadcasting Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXST's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NXST has gained about 11.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 34.8% on average. This shows that Nexstar Broadcasting Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Perdoceo Education (PRDO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.6%.

For Perdoceo Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nexstar Broadcasting Group is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 56.3% this year, meaning that NXST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Perdoceo Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved -9.1% so far this year.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Perdoceo Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

