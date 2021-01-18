Has Newell Brands (NWL) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Newell Brands (NWL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Newell Brands is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 183 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NWL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWL's full-year earnings has moved 15.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NWL has returned 13.71% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -2.12%. As we can see, Newell Brands is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NWL belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.48% so far this year, meaning that NWL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NWL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

