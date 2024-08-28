Has The New York Times Company (NYT) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. New York Times Co. (NYT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

New York Times Co. is one of 184 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. New York Times Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NYT's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NYT has returned 12.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 7.8%. This means that New York Times Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vital Farms (VITL). The stock has returned 106.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Vital Farms' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, New York Times Co. belongs to the Publishing - Newspapers industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.5% so far this year, meaning that NYT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vital Farms falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to New York Times Co. and Vital Farms as they could maintain their solid performance.

