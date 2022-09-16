Has NetScout Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTCT) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that NetScout Systems' (NASDAQ:NTCT) stock increased significantly by 8.7% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on NetScout Systems' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NetScout Systems is:

2.1% = US$40m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

NetScout Systems' Earnings Growth And 2.1% ROE

It is quite clear that NetScout Systems' ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 11%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. NetScout Systems was still able to see a decent net income growth of 7.9% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared NetScout Systems' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 16% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:NTCT Past Earnings Growth September 16th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is NetScout Systems fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is NetScout Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that NetScout Systems doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, it does look like NetScout Systems has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all.

