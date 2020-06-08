Has Netflix (NFLX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Netflix (NFLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NFLX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Netflix is one of 240 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NFLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 7.35% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NFLX has moved about 29.68% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 7.84% on average. This shows that Netflix is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NFLX belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.42% so far this year, so NFLX is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on NFLX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

