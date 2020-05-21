Has Netflix (NFLX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Netflix (NFLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Netflix is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NFLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 7.44% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, NFLX has returned 38.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -15.47% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Netflix is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, NFLX is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.06% this year, meaning that NFLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NFLX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

