Has Netflix (NFLX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Netflix (NFLX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Netflix is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NFLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 7.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NFLX has returned about 32.32% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -20.14% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Netflix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NFLX belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.13% so far this year, so NFLX is performing better in this area.

NFLX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

