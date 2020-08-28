Has NetEase (NTES) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NetEase (NTES), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

NetEase is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 604 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NTES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES's full-year earnings has moved 1.95% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NTES has returned 66.93% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 28.37%. As we can see, NetEase is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NTES belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.64% so far this year, so NTES is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to NTES as it looks to continue its solid performance.

