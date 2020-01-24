Has NetEase (NTES) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NetEase (NTES), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NetEase is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NTES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES's full-year earnings has moved 13.51% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NTES has returned 9.23% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 6.61%. This means that NetEase is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NTES belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.83% so far this year, meaning that NTES is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NTES will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.