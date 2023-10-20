Has NetEase (NTES) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has NetEase (NTES) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NetEase is one of 628 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NetEase is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES' full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NTES has returned 41.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 35.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that NetEase is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST). The stock is up 101.8% year-to-date.

In Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, NetEase belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.9% so far this year, so NTES is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Upstart Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +15.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to NetEase and Upstart Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.