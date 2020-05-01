Has NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NeoPhotonics (NPTN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

NeoPhotonics is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 614 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NPTN's full-year earnings has moved 269.57% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NPTN has gained about 9.07% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 2.06%. This means that NeoPhotonics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NPTN belongs to the Semiconductor - Communications industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.20% so far this year, so NPTN is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track NPTN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

