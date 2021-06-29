Has Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Navios Maritime Partners is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMM's full-year earnings has moved 45.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NMM has moved about 154.91% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 13.10% on average. This shows that Navios Maritime Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, NMM is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 64.19% so far this year, so NMM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on NMM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

