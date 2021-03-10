Has Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Navios Maritime Partners is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMM's full-year earnings has moved 45.76% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NMM has returned about 66.52% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 6.35%. As we can see, Navios Maritime Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NMM belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.11% so far this year, meaning that NMM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NMM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.