Has Nautilus Group, (NLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Nautilus Group, (NLS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nautilus Group, is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 82.71% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NLS has returned 249.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.25% on average. This means that Nautilus Group, is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, NLS is a member of the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.70% this year, meaning that NLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track NLS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

