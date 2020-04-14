Has Nautilus Group, (NLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Nautilus Group, (NLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NLS and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Nautilus Group, is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 71.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NLS has moved about 176.57% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 5.01% on average. This shows that Nautilus Group, is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.11% so far this year, so NLS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to NLS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

