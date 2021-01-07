Has Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is one of 206 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 71.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NLS has returned about 5.79% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 0.46% on average. This shows that Nautilus Group, Inc. The is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.81% so far this year, so NLS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to NLS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

