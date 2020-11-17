Has Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 72.96% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NLS has moved about 970.29% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 36.32%. This means that Nautilus Group, Inc. The is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.72% so far this year, so NLS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on NLS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

