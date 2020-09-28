Has Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 24,600% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NLS has returned 877.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 28.83% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Nautilus Group, Inc. The is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NLS is a member of the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.84% so far this year, so NLS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track NLS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

