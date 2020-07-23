Has Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is one of 207 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 147.83% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NLS has moved about 528.57% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 24.51%. As we can see, Nautilus Group, Inc. The is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NLS is a member of the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.13% this year, meaning that NLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NLS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

