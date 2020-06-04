Has Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 93.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NLS has moved about 313.14% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 10.61%. As we can see, Nautilus Group, Inc. The is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.96% so far this year, so NLS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

NLS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

