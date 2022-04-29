Has Natus Medical (NTUS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Natus Medical (NTUS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Natus Medical is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1185 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Natus Medical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTUS' full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NTUS has returned about 40.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -9.6%. As we can see, Natus Medical is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Option Care (OPCH). The stock is up 7.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Option Care's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Natus Medical belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 105 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.8% so far this year, so NTUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Option Care falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #179. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.6%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Natus Medical and Option Care as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

