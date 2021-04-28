Has National Presto Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:NPK) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

National Presto Industries' (NYSE:NPK) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to National Presto Industries' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for National Presto Industries is:

13% = US$47m ÷ US$374m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

National Presto Industries' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, National Presto Industries' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why National Presto Industries saw little to no growth in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared National Presto Industries' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is NPK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NPK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is National Presto Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

National Presto Industries' low three-year median payout ratio of 16% (implying that the company keeps84% of its income) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth and this should be reflected in its growth number, but that's not the case.

In addition, National Presto Industries has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like National Presto Industries has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into National Presto Industries' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

