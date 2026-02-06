Has National Grid Transco (NGG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is National Grid (NGG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

National Grid is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. National Grid is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGG's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NGG has returned about 12.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 12.3%.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, USA Compression Partners (USAC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.7%.

For USA Compression Partners, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, National Grid belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, meaning that NGG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

USA Compression Partners, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +15.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on National Grid and USA Compression Partners as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

