Has National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

National Fuel Gas is one of 105 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. National Fuel Gas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFG's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, NFG has returned 17.9% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 11.6%. This shows that National Fuel Gas is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NiSource (NI). The stock has returned 21% year-to-date.

For NiSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, National Fuel Gas is a member of the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9% so far this year, meaning that NFG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NiSource, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 59-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved +14.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track National Fuel Gas and NiSource. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

