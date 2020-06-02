Has National Beverage (FIZZ) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has National Beverage (FIZZ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

National Beverage is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FIZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIZZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.67% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FIZZ has returned about 13.98% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -11.58% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that National Beverage is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FIZZ belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.64% so far this year, so FIZZ is performing better in this area.

FIZZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

