Has National Beverage (FIZZ) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has National Beverage (FIZZ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

National Beverage is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FIZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIZZ's full-year earnings has moved 1.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FIZZ has moved about 1.94% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 13.84% on average. This shows that National Beverage is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FIZZ belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.90% this year, meaning that FIZZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track FIZZ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

