Has NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Napco (NSSC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Napco is one of 220 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Napco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSSC's full-year earnings has moved 36.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NSSC has returned about 16.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 26.4% on average. This shows that Napco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is O-I Glass (OI). The stock has returned 7.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current year EPS has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Napco belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 32.4% so far this year, meaning that NSSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved -20.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Napco and O-I Glass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



OI Glass, Inc. (OI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.