Has MSCI (MSCI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of MSCI (MSCI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MSCI is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI's full-year earnings has moved 7.42% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MSCI has moved about 55.24% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 32.06% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MSCI is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MSCI belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.47% so far this year, so MSCI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MSCI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

