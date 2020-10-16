Has MSCI (MSCI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MSCI (MSCI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MSCI is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MSCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI's full-year earnings has moved 1.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MSCI has gained about 40.06% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 29.11% on average. This means that MSCI is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MSCI belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.35% so far this year, so MSCI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MSCI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

