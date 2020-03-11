Has MSCI (MSCI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of MSCI (MSCI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MSCI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

MSCI is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI's full-year earnings has moved 4.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MSCI has gained about 6.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 6.14% on average. As we can see, MSCI is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MSCI belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.81% so far this year, meaning that MSCI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MSCI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

