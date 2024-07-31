Has Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Mr Cooper (COOP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Mr Cooper is one of 862 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mr Cooper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, COOP has moved about 39.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13.6%. This means that Mr Cooper is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atlantic Union (AUB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14%.

The consensus estimate for Atlantic Union's current year EPS has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mr Cooper belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.4% so far this year, so COOP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atlantic Union, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 78-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +5.1% so far this year.

Mr Cooper and Atlantic Union could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

