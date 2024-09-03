Has MPLX LP (MPLX) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MPLX LP (MPLX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MPLX LP is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MPLX has gained about 16.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.8%. As we can see, MPLX LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 133.8%.

Over the past three months, Talen Energy Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1717.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, MPLX LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.3% this year, meaning that MPLX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Talen Energy Corporation falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #177. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +32.3%.

MPLX LP and Talen Energy Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

