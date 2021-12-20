Has MPLX LP (MPLX) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MPLX LP (MPLX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

MPLX LP is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MPLX has returned 32.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 29.6%. This shows that MPLX LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PDC Energy (PDCE). The stock has returned 126.7% year-to-date.

For PDC Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, MPLX LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.7% so far this year, so MPLX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, PDC Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +100.7% year to date.

MPLX LP and PDC Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.