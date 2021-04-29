Has Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Morgan Stanley is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 23.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MS has gained about 20.72% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 15.86%. This means that Morgan Stanley is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.02% so far this year, meaning that MS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

MS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.