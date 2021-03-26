Has Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Morgan Stanley is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 11.52% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MS has returned about 16.93% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 10.32%. As we can see, Morgan Stanley is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MS is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.08% so far this year, so MS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

MS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

