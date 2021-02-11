Has Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Morgan Stanley is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 9.54% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MS has gained about 8.46% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 6.12% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Morgan Stanley is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.55% this year, meaning that MS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to MS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

