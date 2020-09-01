Has Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Morgan Stanley (MS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MS and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Morgan Stanley is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 890 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 37.96% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MS has moved about 2.23% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -14.25%. This means that Morgan Stanley is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.70% so far this year, so MS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on MS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

