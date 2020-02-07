Has Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Morgan Stanley is one of 843 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 4.07% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MS has returned about 7.61% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.63%. As we can see, Morgan Stanley is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MS is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.28% so far this year, so MS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

